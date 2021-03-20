PSP searching for missing endangered person Helen Vandelinder

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Helen Vandelinder who is believed to be missing and endangered.

Police say Vandelinder is operating a 2013 Dark Blue Ford Escape, with Pennsylvania registration DYM1950 and was last seen in the area of Pumpkin Hill Rd, Millerton Twp., Tioga County on March 19, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on Vandelinder is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Mansfield Barracks at 570-662-2151.