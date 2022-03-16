PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Saint Patrick’s Day is Thursday and Pennsylvania State Police will be out in full force conducting roving DUI patrols.

Police expect a big turnout this year because safety guidelines were still in place last year and many people weren’t able to get a COVID shot yet. The start of March Madness will also attract fans to bars and restaurants.

“We have a cataclysmic of events occurring where people will be out and about so our message to the public is just please have a plan in place, be responsible and designate a driver. Start that today, in fact,” Corporal Brent Miller said.

According to PennDOT, there were 213 impaired driver crashes and nine fatalities during last year’s Saint Patrick’s Day weekend.