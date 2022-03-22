(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) has sent out a warning to Pennsylvanians about an organization pretending to raise money to benefit the families of the two PSP Troopers killed on Monday morning, Martin Mack and Branden Sisca.

“It’s disgusting to even have to issue this statement, but our members and others are reporting to us that they’re receiving phone calls from people alleging to represent law enforcement organizations that are raising money to benefit the families of our fallen brothers,” said PSTA President David Kennedy. “The public should not make donations or provide personal information to these callers. The PSTA is the only official organization that represents and serves Pennsylvania state troopers, and we do not use telephone solicitation for fundraising.”

There is a non-profit foundation through PSTA called Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation that provides funding for families when a trooper is killed in the line of duty. For more information on the foundation, click here.