PSU students hold closed Taco Bell vigil

STSTA COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State students staged a candlelight vigil Sunday to mourn the closing of a popular late-night taco joint.

The Taco Bell on College Avenue has closed its doors to the disappointment of many hungry Nittany Lions.

One student said, “Taco Bell is gone but not forgotten because it lives on in our sauce packets.”

The building’s purple bell sign was gone and its windows were boarded up.

One student wore a taco costume.

The vigil started off as a joke on Facebook and quickly went viral.

For students with late-night taco cravings, there are other locations in State College and a new one opening this summer.