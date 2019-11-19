Purple paint bill to mark ‘no trespassing’ passes House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Landowners would be able to use purple paint as a private property notice under legislation advancing through the Pennsylvania Legislature.

The state House of Representatives unanimously approved House Bill 1772 on Monday, sending the measure to the Senate for consideration.

The proposal by state Rep. Dawn Keefer (R-York) gives landowners more options to mark their properties as private. Purple paint could be used to mark property lines and indicate that trespassing is not permitted.

Keefer said too often, “no trespassing” signs become tattered or illegible, or are removed by trespassers.

The bill specifies that purple stripes painted on trees or posts must be at least eight inches long and one inch wide, and placed at locations readily visible to a person approaching the property and no more than 100 feet apart.

Eleven states already allow the use of the paint to mark private property lines.

