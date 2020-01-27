Purple paint law to mark ‘no trespassing’ takes effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Pennsylvania law that allows landowners to use purple paint as a private property notice has taken effect.

Act 203 of 2019 allows landowners to mark trees and fence posts with purple paint to indicate that trespassing is not allowed. The law is designed to ease the burden of posting “no trespassing” signs that become tattered or illegible over time, and are sometimes removed by trespassers.

The law specifies that purple stripes must be at least eight inches long and one inch wide. They must be readily visible to a person approaching the property and no more than 100 feet apart.