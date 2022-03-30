(WHTM) — State lawmakers will make a push to serve whole milk in school cafeterias on Wednesday. They say it would also support Pennsylvania Dairy farmers.

Under federal regulations, schools can only serve 1% or skim milk in schools, and supporters of the bill say, since then, milk consumption has been trending down.

That is why State Representatives John Lawrence and Clint Owlett introduced the Whole Milk in Pennsylvania Schools Act.

According to the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board, student milk consumption dropped 35% when flavored milk was taken out of schools. Supporters say Pennsylvania schools, using state funds, should not be denied the ability to buy Pennsylvania Agricultural products.

On the federal level, United States Senator Pat Toomey is also making the push. He introduced the Milk in Lunches for Kids Act to allow schools to serve whole milk and 2% milk.

The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association says students should have the option to choose whole milk in schools.

The news conference begins at 10:30 a.m. on March 30.