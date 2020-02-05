Real ID bill would waive marriage license fee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation to waive fees for a copy of a marriage license when the document is needed to obtain state-issued identification such as a Real ID.

Rep. Joe Webster (D-Montgomery) said the cost of obtaining a copy of a marriage license varies from county to county, and sometimes can be “quite significant.” His measure also would set a uniform fee limit throughout the state for marriage license copies.

Webster said his bill would reduce the burden for applicants who are preparing for Real ID enforcement to begin in October.

A Real ID, or a valid passport or military ID, will be necessary to board domestic flights or enter secure federal facilities starting Oct. 1.

