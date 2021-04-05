REAL ID deadline approaches, PennDOT officials say now is a good time to start the process

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The deadline to get a REAL ID in Pennsylvania is October 1, 2021, but PennDOT officials say now is a good time to start the process.

“Right now is good for customers to take the time to first make that decision if they will need it and if so, to gather those documents they’ll need to present,” said Diego Sandino, Community Relations Coordinator for PennDOT.

Documents include proof of identity, your social security card and two proofs of current address.

“REAL ID is optional in Pennsylvania so it is up to each individual to decide if they need one,” said Sandino.

However, it is required to board a domestic commercial flight, enter a military base, or a federal facility that requires ID at the door.

“It’s something that enhances security because it has embedded features to make it much, much more difficult for someone to develop a counterfeit license,” said Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for Transportation Security Administration.

Pennsylvanians have three options for getting the REAL ID: Order it online if you’ve already been pre-verified, visit any PennDOT Driver’s License Center and get it within 15 days, or go to one of the 13 REAL IDs centers to get it the same day.

For a full list of driver license centers and their services, please visit the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

More information about REAL ID in Pennsylvania can be found at www.penndot.gov/REALID.