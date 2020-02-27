Regulators challenge merger of Philadelphia health networks

FILE – This Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, shows the Federal Trade Commission building in Washington. Consumer advocates and the data-hungry technology industry are drawing early battle lines in advance of an expected fight over a national privacy law. Privacy organizations on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, suggested sidelining the Federal Trade Commission with a new […]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Federal Trade Commission says it’s taking action to block the planned merger of two major Philadelphia-area health systems.

Regulators say a merger between Jefferson Health and Einstein Health Network would reduce competition and harm patients. The FTC issued an administrative complaint and says it’s also filing a complaint in federal court to prevent the merger.

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office joined the FTC’s effort.

The companies say they believe the merger would benefit patients and preserve access to healthcare.

Jefferson has grown substantially in recent years and now has 14 hospitals. Einstein runs three hospitals.

