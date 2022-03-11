HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — There is another thing that you should be changing besides your clocks for daylight saving time.

Acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook is reminding residents to change the batteries in their smoke detectors while switching their clocks back this upcoming weekend.

“Unfortunately, Pennsylvania has gotten off to a bad start of the year concerning fatal fires, we’ve seen far too many,” said Cook. “When your family’s safety is threatened by a fire, you need the early warning provided by a smoke alarm, so you can safely egress the home before it’s too late. Test your smoke alarms monthly and replace the batteries regularly. Our state routinely ranks among the nation’s highest, in terms of fatal house fires, and they disproportionately affect older adults.”

Cook also stated that batteries with low charge or missing batteries are the most common cause of smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector malfunctions.

Newer models of smoke alarms marketed as having long-lasting batteries may not need to have their batteries replaced, but these units should always be tested monthly to ensure that they are in working order

“Less well known, is the importance of discussing safety planning with your family; both immediate, and extended,” Cook added. “Knowing two ways to escape each room if necessary, having a designated meeting place, and physically practicing the plan can make difference during a house fire. This is especially important with aged relatives who may have mobility issues.”