Report: 1.2 million Pennsylvania households slipping through the cracks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new report is shining a light on Pennsylvanians with earnings above the federal poverty line but still struggling to make ends meet.

The United Way of Pennsylvania released their ALICE report on Tuesday. ALICE stands for Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed. The report found that 1.2 million Pennsylvania households earn more than the federal poverty level but still not enough to pay for essentials like housing, food, transportation, and child care.

“We deal with ALICE every day. This is somebody at the grocery store, and at the dry cleaners, and in the retail area. There are even state employees that fall into that category,” said Timothy Fatzinger, president and CEO of United Way of the Capital Region. “The first step is really awareness. It’s to understand what it takes for somebody to be self-sufficient so we can help make good decisions around how to move folks out of that, to be self-sustainable.”

When the number of households living below the federal poverty level is added, officials say there are 1.8 million Pennsylvania households, about 37 percent of the state, living paycheck to paycheck.