Report: Allen Iverson has $500,000 in jewelry stolen from Philadelphia hotel

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Former Philadelphia 76ers superstar Allen Iverson reportedly had about $500,000 worth of jewelry stolen from him at a Philadelphia hotel.

Sources to Philadelphia television station WPVI said an unknown thief removed the jewelry from a backpack belonging to Iverson before making his escape. Iverson was not present at the time of the theft.

The incident occurred Monday at the Sofitel Hotel in downtown Philadelphia

Iverson, 44, was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2016 after a 14-year career with the 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies.