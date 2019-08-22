Report: Pennsylvania scores better in road conditions, performance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has fared better in the latest national rankings of state highway systems.

A report released Thursday by the Reason Foundation ranks Pennsylvania’s highway system 35th in the nation for overall cost-effectiveness and condition, a six-spot increase from the previous report in which the state ranked 41st.

The nonpartisan public policy think tank found Pennsylvania ranks 25th in overall fatality rate, 46th in structurally deficient bridges, 35th in traffic congestion, 32nd in urban interstate pavement condition, and 32nd in rural interstate pavement condition.

On spending, Pennsylvania ranks 39th in total spending per mile and 38th in capital and bridge costs per mile.

Compared to neighboring states, the report finds Pennsylvania’s overall highway performance is better than Maryland (39), New York, (45), and New Jersey (50) but worse than West Virginia (16) and Ohio (18).