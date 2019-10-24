Report: Philadelphia inspector facing sex assault charges

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Philadelphia police inspector is facing charges he sexually assaulted three female officers.

That comes two years after the city settled a lawsuit with an accuser for $1.25 million.

The Philadelphia Inquirer says a grand jury report determined that 54-year-old Carl Holmes abused his power after mentoring the younger officers.

The Inquirer reports that Holmes surrendered to police Thursday morning.

A police spokesman said he could not confirm the arrest, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Holmes has a lawyer.

The arrest comes two months after Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigned amid allegations he failed to address sexual harassment and misconduct within the department.

