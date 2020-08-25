Republican lawmakers working to block disaster measure

Pennsylvania

by: WHTM Staff

Posted:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Republican state lawmakers say they are taking steps to suspend Gov. Wolf’s state of emergency declaration.

State Rep. Daryl Metcalf and state Sen. Doug Mastriano say Wolf went too far with his emergency declaration and trampled on the rights of Pennsylvania and the constitution.

They are working to get a majority of signatures from members of the state legislature, which would suspend the declaration.

Metcalf says he will have the document in his office for members of the House and Senate to sign.

