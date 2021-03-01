Republicans to announce ‘accountability action’ for Wolf administration’s handling of long-term care facilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PA House Republicans are announcing what they’re calling “accountability action” for the Wolf administration Monday. It has to do with how the state handled nursing homes and long-term care facilities during the pandemic.

The announcement is happening at the Capitol at noon.

Republican lawmakers have continued to question Governor Tom Wolf’s policies that required facilities to accept COVID-positive patients.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has insisted the facilities were ordered to follow strict state and federal guidelines to isolate patients who were recovering and still needed to quarantine.

This all comes not long after New York’s Attorney General released a scathing audit suggesting Governor Andrew Cuomo under-reported nursing home deaths.

Now, Republicans in PA are also questioning data and calling for a similar probe.

Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the nation for the number of nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

The Department of Health says out of the nearly 930,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in PA, there have been 24,000 deaths.

More than half of those were reported at long-term care facilties.

The Wolf Administration has continued to blame the pandemic, not policy. It reminds lawmakers the Department of Health did step in and provide resources when officials became aware of issues at long-term care facilities.

