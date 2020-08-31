Resources available as eviction moratorium ends

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday marks the last day of having Pennsylvania’s eviction moratorium in place. Experts are now expecting a tsunami of eviction notices going out as September starts.

On Monday, with the eviction moratorium deadline imminent, calls for help with paying housing costs were ringing off the hook in Lancaster County.

“We’re seeing a lot more phone calls and emails,” said Justin Eby, deputy executive director of the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority.

The county’s redevelopment authority helps people navigate through Pennsylvania’s rental relief program — the same one aimed at helping to cover housing costs during the pandemic.

The program can help with housing costs up to $750 a month, but in Lancaster County — since commissioners moved around $150,000 CARES funding — Eby said there is now money to cover full housing costs.

“Not having a cap, we’re able to help more families,” he said.

To be eligible, however, you have to be behind 30 days on rent.

Mike McKenna, president of Tabor Community Services, said that doesn’t help people who are expected to miss their next rent payment.

McKenna said if someone expects to miss their next rent payment they should call 2-1-1, a service from the United Way to connect people to assistance programs.

He said, in Lancaster, 2-1-1 will connect people to the eviction prevention network, which can help connect people to services that provide assistance with housing costs.

“2-1-1 will do a quick screening over the phone and will figure out which program is the best fit and make sure they get connected to someone very quickly,” McKenna explained.

More resources for renters are available here and resources for homeowners are available here.