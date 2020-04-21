Resources available for survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller joined representatives from the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape and the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence on Tuesday to remind Pennsylvanians that resources are still available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even though we are all staying at home to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we know that staying at home is not necessarily the safest place for many victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence. I want to be clear – if you need help, help is available. You are not alone,” Miller said in a release. “No one should have to face an increased risk to their safety, and help is available thanks to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape and the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.”

PCAR is a network that provides sexual assault crisis services. Those resources can be found at www.pcar.org or at 1-888-772-7227 for a 24-hour hotline to be connected to a local sexual assault center

PCADV provides domestic violence services 24-7 via PCADV.org/find-help and the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.7233 or by texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Domestic violence programs and rape crisis centers are considered life-sustaining businesses under Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order.

“The circumstances of this crisis make this time especially stressful and dangerous for those who experience abuse from an intimate partner or family member. Social distancing measures will likely cause instances of violence to increase but may be under-reported,” said Julie Bancroft, Chief Public Affairs Officer of PCADV. “We want Pennsylvanians experiencing abuse to know that they are not alone and that free, safe, and confidential help is available.”