Review urged after 3 parolees charged in separate homicides

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors and prison guards are urging a review of Pennsylvania’s parole practices following the arrests of three parolees in unrelated homicides committed over the past two months.

One is a convicted murderer who got out of prison in March and is now charged with killing an 8-year-old boy two weeks ago.

Two other parolees released from prison in the last two years are facing charges in the beating death of a 2-year-old Baltimore boy and the strangulation of a 49-year-old Hershey, Pennsylvania, woman.

The Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association says there should be an exhaustive review to determine if something was done wrong.

The prison guards’ union says violent offenders shouldn’t be paroled.

State officials say the men had complied with the terms of their parole up until the time of the alleged homicides.

