(STACKER) — The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.

While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026. The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment.

In order to determine who the most affluent Americans are, as well as how they reached their billionaire status, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Pennsylvania, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 31. Forbes lists 17 billionaires in Pennsylvania.

#17. Richard Yuengling Jr

– Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,418 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Pottsville, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: beer

#16. Richard Hayne

– Net worth: $1.2 billion (#2,293 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: Urban Outfitters

#15. Maggie Hardy Knox

– Net worth: $1.4 billion (#2,053 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: building materials

#14. Alan Miller & family

– Net worth: $1.4 billion (#2,051 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: healthcare services

#13. Alfred West Jr

– Net worth: $1.4 billion (#2,046 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Paoli, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: money management

#12. Edward Stack

– Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,782 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Sewickley, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: Dick’s Sporting Goods

#11. Brian Roberts

– Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,771 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: Comcast

#10. David Paul

– Net worth: $1.9 billion (#1,600 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Audubon, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: medical devices

#9. Jared Isaacman

– Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,521 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Easton, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: payment processing

#8. Thomas Tull

– Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,270 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: movies, investments

#7. Thomas Hagen

– Net worth: $3.4 billion (#910 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Erie, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: insurance

#6. John Middleton

– Net worth: $3.4 billion (#908 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: tobacco

#5. Jeffrey Lurie

– Net worth: $3.5 billion (#890 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Wynnewood, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: Philadelphia Eagles

#4. Mary Alice Dorrance Malone

– Net worth: $3.6 billion (#830 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Coatesville, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: Campbell Soup

#3. Michael Rubin

– Net worth: $8.0 billion (#308 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: online retail

#2. Victoria Mars

– Net worth: $8.4 billion (#269 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: candy, pet food

#1. Jeff Yass

– Net worth: $12.0 billion (#173 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Haverford, Pennsylvania

– Source of wealth: trading, investments