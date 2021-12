(WHTM) — Pharmacy chain Rite Aid says it is closing dozens of stores to save money.

Rite Aid will close 63 stores, which should save the company about $25 million. The company also reported that it lost $36 million dollars in its latest quarterly report.

The company remains in Pennsylvania, but it moved its headquarters from Camp Hill to Philadelphia earlier this year.