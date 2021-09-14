Rite Aid unveils new remote-first approach for corporate associates; headquarters in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Rite Aid has unveiled what is to become its “corporate workplace of the future”: a remote-first work approach.

Supported by a network of collaborative centers throughout the company’s geographic footprint, the new workplace model will focus on flexibility for associates.

However, there will still be a headquarters space for in-person collaboration and company gatherings in Philadelphia’s Navy Yard district. Plus, other planned regional collaboration centers across the country.

“Our new headquarters and collaboration centers will have a unifying effect on our enterprise and serve as an important space for our teams to be together when needed,” Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid, said.

According to the press release, the modern space in Philadelphia will create an opportunity for Rite Aid’s range of businesses to “meet, collaborate, engage clients and partners, and cultivate the kind of strong professional relationships that serve as the bedrock for successful remote teams.”

“This announcement signals the start of a bright new day at Rite Aid. We’re changing our business from the inside out, and our reimagined workplace is the latest exciting step toward the future of this company,” Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan said. “We believe in remote work, and as we lean into it for the long term, we are investing in a physical footprint that will facilitate its best version.”

Rite Aid corporate associates have successfully worked remotely since the early days of the pandemic and had a say in the new workplace model. According to the press release, an internal survey said a majority of associates preferred working from home.

“This transformation of our workforce brings Rite Aid into the modern era of work. We can recruit the best talent regardless of their location, and we can give our corporate associates the freedom and flexibility that today’s workers crave,” Peters said.

For more information, visit Rite Aid’s website by clicking here.