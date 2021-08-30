Road trip travel plateaus; Pa. inbound tourism stronger than outbound

(WHTM) — The growth in road trips has started to plateau as the delta variant cases surge, according to data provided exclusively to abc27 new by a company called Arrivalist, which crunches GPS data.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Earlier this summer, road trips were back near 2019 levels. Not anymore, but they’re still higher than during much of 2020.

Trips from Pennsylvania, however, are down more than the national average.

“Pennsylvanians are playing it a little safer than the rest of the nation and we’ve seen that somewhat consistently throughout the pandemic. However, travel to Pennsylvania shows some interesting signs,” Cree Lawson, founder, and CEO of Arrivalist, said.

Lawson says inbound tourism to the commonwealth is stronger than outbound trips originating from here.