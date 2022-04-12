(WHTM) — It’s called the Rural Infrastructure Tour and it’s coming to Pennsylvania.

President Biden and his aides started to tour rural states to tout upcoming investments from the new infrastructure law. Biden visited Pittsburgh the same day a bridge collapsed.

“You clearly know in Pennsylvania, the devastation that can be played upon communities that have been extracting minerals from the ground, either an abandoned mine or orphaned wells, or how dirty the air and creeks have gotten,” Senior Advisor to the President, Mitch Landrieu said.

All Midstate Republican Congressmen and Pa.’s Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey voted against the infrastructure bill.