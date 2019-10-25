SAFE Act would put millions toward housing for survivors of domestic violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – This week, Senator Vincent Hughes unveiled the SAFE Act.

The legislation would put $15 million toward creating a housing trust fund for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault.

In Philadelphia alone, about 10,000 people are turned away from emergency housing each year.

This money would go to organizations throughout the state to make sure victims have a place to go.

“We’ve had some success in working with our housing programs in Pennsylvania, especially the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, in creating new housing options, but it’s just not enough,” Hughes said.

Hughes cites a study saying about half of homeless women report domestic violence as the immediate cause of their homelessness.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.