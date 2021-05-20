Same-sex marriage is legal in Pennsylvania, but some of its laws are stuck in the past

(WHTM) — Seven years ago today, same-sex marriage became legal in Pennsylvania. The United States Supreme Court made it legal nationwide a year later. However, laws against it are still in Pennsylvania’s books.

Philadelphia State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, who is gay, has introduced a bill to repeal a 1996 law that states marriage is between one man and one woman.

Even though the law is obsolete, Kenyatta says the fact that it still exists is a disservice to all Pennsylvanians in same-sex marriages.

A similar bill was introduced in the state senate. It is unclear if either bill will come up for a vote.

Kenyatta announced he will be running for U.S. Senate next year.