Sandusky resentencing set for this week

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky will learn when his new prison sentence will be on Friday.

Sandusky was sentenced in 2012 to 30 to 60 years following his conviction on 45 child sexual abuse counts, but the state Superior Court ruled in February that mandatory minimums had been improperly applied.

It’s unclear whether Sandusky’s sentence will change significantly.

