HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has cleared Santa Claus for takeoff on Christmas Eve.

Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill joined Santa and his reindeer for the announcement Thursday at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane.

Santa was presented with a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and Permit to Ship that allows him to fly from rooftop to rooftop in Pennsylvania for the purpose of toy delivery.