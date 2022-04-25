(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A school bus carrying 25 students crashed just outside of Titusville Monday morning after the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to roll onto its side.

The accident happened at 7:29 a.m. on State Highway 408 just west of Patterson Rd. in Oil Creek Twp.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a school bus was traveling down a hill on State Highway 408 in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County, when the driver lost control, travelled across both lanes, and hit an embankment and a small tree. The impact caused the bus to roll onto its side, coming to a rest against a tree.

PSP reports all 25 students on the bus were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Minor to no injuries were reported among the students. The 72-year-old bus driver was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.

The school bus was towed from the scene.

Hydetown VFD, Townville VFD and Ambulance Service, Titusville Fire Department, Bloomfield Ambulance Service, Centerville Ambulance Service, EmergyCare Ambulance and Spartansburg Ambulance Service assisted the scene.