School district told to be on ‘high alert’ after student dies from flu complications

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WHTM) – A southeastern Pennsylvania school district has issued a warning after complications of the flu claimed the life of a second-grade student.

Administrators in the Marple Newtown School District, in Delaware County, said the entire district should be on high alert for signs and symptoms of the flu.

Superintendent Tina Kane told parents the student at Worrall Elementary died from complications resulting from Influenza B, which has a four-day incubation period when people can spread the infection before they show symptoms.

Kane said it’s likely all students in the second grader’s classroom were exposed to the Influenza B virus, and it’s probable other students and staff members also were exposed.

The student’s teacher has influenza B and will be out of school this week, Kane said.

Parents were told to keep at home any child showing signs of illness. Students showing symptoms at school will be sent home immediately.

Infectious disease doctors advised the district that this has been a very aggressive flu season and the flu has infected an unusually high number of children.