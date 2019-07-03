School security law does not arm teachers, governor says

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that aims to make schools more secure, but opponents worry it will invite more guns into the classroom.

The governor signed Senate Bill 621 to amend part of the school security law that passed last year. The measure gives school districts the option to arm school security officers or contracted security guards.

The bill also allows sheriffs and deputy sheriffs to serve as school resource officers and identifies baseline training that all armed security personnel must go through.

“Our goal was to make sure that schools were able to do what they want to do as it relates to security,” said Sen. Mike Regan, the bill’s sponsor. “We’re just trying to clear the path for them. I think we did that. I think it’s going to make schools safer.”

Some opponents worried school districts would use the bill to arm teachers, but the governor says it prevents the arming of untrained, non-security personnel.

“My administration worked to amend this bill to prevent it from allowing teachers to be armed,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvania law now makes clear that teachers may not be armed.”