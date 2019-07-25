School solicitor to resign over lunch debt warning letter

KINGSTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania school board has asked its solicitor to resign over his legal advice regarding a letter to parents that warned children could end up in foster care if overdue lunch bills went unpaid.

The board on Thursday asked Charles Coslett to resign and he agreed to step down as the solicitor of the Wyoming Valley West School Board, WBRE-TV reported.

District officials sent the letter to parents last week, trying to collect $22,000 in unpaid lunch bills.

The officials apologized Wednesday, saying they didn’t intend to harm or inconvenience families.

The district also accepted a businessman’s offer to pay off the $22,000 debt.