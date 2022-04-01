(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Schools statewide are preparing to welcome Ukrainian refugees, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has sent guidance and reminded schools of their legal obligations, Governor Tom Wolf announced in a news release Friday.

“We have all watched with tremendous sadness as Ukrainians endured horrific and unprovoked attacks on their homeland. Now we will have opportunities to ease the tragic after-effects of that horror for some of the youngest Ukrainian refugees,” Governor Wolf said. “I know the people of Pennsylvania are extraordinarily generous and welcoming, and will embrace their new neighbors. This is especially true in the commonwealth’s schools, where every day’s work is centered around the needs of children.”

In a letter sent to school communities, PDE reminded school districts and charter schools of their legal obligations related to enrollment and the provision of services for refugee students:

School districts and charter schools must ensure that they do not unlawfully discriminate against or bar students from enrollment in public school based on their citizenship or immigration status, and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 requires that children and families with limited English proficiency must be provided translation and interpretation services to the extent needed to help them understand the enrollment process and to be enrolled in school promptly.

A newly arriving child should be permitted to attend school on the next school day after the day on which the child is presented for enrollment, and in all cases within five business days of the school’s receipt of the required documentation.

Like all students, refugee children are entitled to appropriate special education services. Refugee students must be screened and identified prior to referral for a special education evaluation in accordance with state law and receive any needed special education services as any other enrolled and identified student.

Schools must identify English Learner (EL) students and take affirmative steps to ensure that they are provided with appropriate language assistance services to allow them to meaningfully participate in educational programs. Additionally, school districts and charter schools must communicate information to EL parents in a language they can understand.

Programs that can be offered to refugee students include:

supplemental EL instruction

after-school programs

parental and community outreach programs

cross-cultural activities

professional development for school personnel

resources to develop culturally appropriate practices and build a welcoming school environment

Refugee children not yet of school age may also be eligible to participate in early childhood education programs to provide kindergarten readiness, facilitate childcare access and family integration and provide holistic sessions with parents and children, the news release noted.

Pennsylvania is home to more than 122,000 Ukrainians, the second most of any U.S. state, according to the governor’s office.

PDE Secretary Noe Ortega said his staff is encouraging schools to familiarize themselves with their responsibilities under state and federal law.

“In anticipation of an influx of Ukrainian families coming to Pennsylvania over the coming weeks, it is imperative that our school communities are prepared to provide high-quality education services to new students in a seamless and efficient manner,” Dr Ortega said.

For more information about Pennsylvania's education policies and programs, visit the Department of Education's website