WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. (WHTM) — A man in Schuylkill County has been charged after state police say he sexually assaulted and raped a 6-year-old girl.

Joseph Kriner, 42, assaulted and raped the girl on at least three separate occasions between May and September of 2015 in West Brunswick Township, state police said. The girl told police what happened in detail during an interview.

Kriner was arraigned on Dec. 30 and sent to Schuylkill County Prison after being unable to post $75,000 bail.