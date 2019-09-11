Schuylkill County man sentenced to more than 10 years in jail for heroin trafficking conspiracy

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) —The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pa. announced that Anthony Navarro-Velez, 34, was sentenced Monday to serve 121 months’ in jail for his role in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Navarro-Velez previously pleaded guilty to participating in the conspiracy during 2014 and 2015.

Freed said Navarro-Velez admitted that he and others in the conspiracy distributed between one and three kilograms of heroin, which is between 40,000 and 120,000 retail bags of heroin.

Freed says the heroin was obtained from suppliers in Paterson, New Jersey, and Hazleton, Pennsylvania.

Judge Munley also ordered Navarro-Velez to serve five years on supervised release following his prison sentence and to forfeit firearms and his share of cash seized during the investigation.