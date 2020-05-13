Second anti-shutdown protest to be held in front of Pennsylvania Capitol Building Friday

Protesters demonstrate at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, April 20, 2020, demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf reopen Pennsylvania’s economy even as new social-distancing mandates took effect at stores and other commercial buildings. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Activist group ReOpen PA appears unsatisfied with the measures Gov. Wolf has taken since the last anti-shutdown protest in April and has announced that another one will be held at the state Capitol Building steps on Friday at noon.

The previous protest was led by ReOpen PA, End The Lockdown PA, and Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine. Thousands gathered and made their frustrations apparent, demanding that the state reopen.

“The governor is using laws for mobilizing aid for disaster areas during a time of emergency. These laws are meant for just a short time, but are now being used to disable resources, businesses, and people to lock them down,” founder Matt Bellis said. “This is no longer in the best interests of the state.”