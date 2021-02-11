Secretary of Agriculture: Third round of PA Farm Bill could strengthen resiliency of agriculture

FILE – In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in Pacific Junction, Iowa. The federal government said Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, it would give farmers an additional $14 billion to compensate them for the difficulties they’ve experienced selling their crops, milk and meat because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File )

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding commended Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday for proposing to fund the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Farm Bill and continue to strengthen the resiliency of the farming industry which so many rely on.

The proposal would be the third round of funding for the PA Farm Bill which was first signed into law in July 2019.

“As our commonwealth works to recover from the initial impacts of COVID-19, there is a strengthened need to persevere and come through this stronger than ever,” said Redding. “We’re in the midst of opening programs from the second year of funding and can see that recipients from year one of the PA Farm Bill were able to not only survive in 2020 but thrive.

Governor Wolf’s 2021-22 Budget proposes funding the PA Farm Bill at $13.6 million, the same level of funding received in 2020.

Under the bill, programs like PA Rapid Response Disaster Readiness Account can be funded which allows for quick response to agricultural disasters such as Spotted Lanternfly or providing an immediate response to a foodborne illness.

“Pennsylvania agriculture is resilient. We’ve seen that as the industry recovers from challenge, tackles whatever comes next, and comes out stronger than before,” added Redding. “I’m excited to see how this third round of PA Farm Bill funding will further strengthen our resiliency as we support farmers, harness the power of research and technology, and build a more food-secure tomorrow. With a strong agriculture industry comes prosperity and stability for all of Pennsylvania.”

For more information about the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, visit agriculture.pa.gov/pafarmbill