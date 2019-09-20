Sen. Leach probe finds no evidence of sexual harassment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An investigation commissioned by Senate Democrats found no evidence of sexual harassment by state Sen. Daylin Leach.

The report says Leach did engage in joking and humor that was immature and unprofessional, and it says at times the jokes were sexual in nature.

“None of the witnesses interviewed described this sexual humor as directed at or toward any particular individual. Rather, such sexual jokes were generally made by the senator about newsworthy current events and political happenings,” the report states. “Jokes with a sexual context, however, have the potential to create a

hostile work environment even if not aimed at any particular individual.”

The report points out that at no time did Leach’s behavior actually create a hostile work environment.