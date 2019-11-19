Senate approves bill to make online training available to firefighters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate gave final approval to a measure that is intended to make firefighter training more accessible and affordable through online courses.

Senate Bill 146 ensures that online training would be voluntary and free to both career and volunteer firefighters. All available courses would be listed online and developed under the leadership of the state fire commissioner.

The Senate unanimously passed the legislation on Monday.

“Studies on firefighter recruitment and retention challenges have consistently shown that volunteers are pointing to training requirements and fundraising demands as factors that take a significant toll on their time, money and availability,” state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Adams) said.

“Our volunteer firefighters sacrifice a lot of their own time and interests to protect our communities,” state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) said. “This is a commonsense reform that will make training more accessible and affordable for the men and women who want to serve their communities.”

Mastriano and Phillips-Hill said training requirements are often cited as a barrier to recruitment and retention, particularly for volunteers, because they can be costly and time-consuming, often demanding travel and time away from work and family.

Senate Bill 146 now goes to the governor for his signature.

