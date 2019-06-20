Senate approves Marsy’s Law, will go to voter referendum

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Advocates say Wednesday was a historic day for victim’s rights in the state of Pennsylvania.

Marsy’s Law unanimously passed the Senate and will now be placed on the November ballot for voters to approve. If they do, it’ll amend the state constitution.

Supporters say this law puts victims rights on par with rights the accused already have.

“We’ve had incredible victims’ rights for decades in the commonwealth. The issue is we’ve never been able to enforce those rights,” Pennsylvania Victim Advocate Jennifer Storm said. “We’re great on our victim’s rights, but when it comes to constitutionality, we’re one of nine states that does not address it, and so we can’t enforce victims’ rights.”

Storm applauded the Senate’s bipartisan support for Marsy’s Law, which began more than 10 years ago in California and has become a national effort to elevate crime victims’ rights into state constitutions.

“The lack of a mechanism to enforce your own right, it kind of feels like you don’t really have a right,” said Storm.

The state director for Marsy’s Law, Jennifer Riley, says despite Pennsylvania’s robust crime victims bill of rights, there is no legal way to enforce them.

“The problem that we see here in Pennsylvania is that once a victims’ rights are violated, there is no recourse, so there’s nothing they can do. There’s no remedy for a right’s violation,” said Riley.

Marsy’s Law would allow victims the right to be heard at every stage of criminal proceedings, the right to protection from a defendant, and even the right to know when court proceedings are held and what happens.

“Letting victims know that they actually have rights and having that discussion here in Pennsylvania is so critically important,” Riley said.

Especially important right now with a question for voters come election day.

“We’re going to have field directors all over the state. We’re gonna be doing advertising. We’re gonna do everything we can to make sure the voters of Pennsylvania know about Marsy’s Law,” said Riley.

Until then, advocates want the public to learn more about the law and understand that giving victims more rights doesn’t take away from anyone else’s.

“The victims’ rights that we are elevating to the constitution will not infringe upon that of the accused. They will simply take the rights that the victims have and give them enforcement,” said Storm.

Advocates liken the law to Miranda Rights that a suspect is read: you have the right to remain silent, you have the right to an attorney, etc. — these would be Marsy’s Rights.

In the coming months, the Department of State will work with the attorney general’s office to form the question that will appear on November’s ballot.