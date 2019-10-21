Senate approves snow, ice removal bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate has advanced legislation that would require drivers to remove snow and ice from the top of their vehicle.

Senate Bill 114 moved to the House of Representatives on Monday by a 49-0 vote.

The proposal by Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh, Northampton) would give drivers 24 hours after a winter storm to clear the hood, trunk, and roof of their car or truck.

Police could stop drivers if the accumulated ice or snow poses a threat to people or property. Drivers would face fines of $25 to $75 for each offense, regardless of whether any snow or ice fell.

Pennsylvania currently has no law requiring drivers to clear the top of their vehicle, but people face significant fines of up to $1,000 if falling snow or ice falls strikes another vehicle or pedestrian and causes death or serious injury. Senate Bill 114 would increase the maximum fine to $1,500.

The legislation unanimously passed the Senate in the last session but was not taken up in the House.

