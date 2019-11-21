Senate clears bill banning vape sales to minors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate has given final legislative approval to a bill that makes it illegal to sell vaping products to minors and for students to use the products on school grounds.

House Bill 97 passed the Senate by a vote of 48-1 on Wednesday and now goes to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature. The state House unanimously approved the measure in March.

The legislation amends state law by adding “electronic nicotine delivery systems” to the sections that currently make it illegal to sell tobacco products to minors and to use tobacco on school grounds.

If signed into law, the penalties will be the same as those that apply to tobacco products.

