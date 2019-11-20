Senate committee passes bill to protect eagles

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, a bald eagle takes flight at the Museum of the Shenandaoh Valley in Winchester, Va. While once-endangered bald eagles are booming again in the Chesapeake Bay, the overall trajectory of endangered species and the federal act that protects them isn’t so clearcut. (Scott Mason/The Winchester Star via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Senate Game and Fisheries Committee unanimously passed a bill Wednesday that would increase the state fine for killing bald or golden eagles from $200 to $2,000.

“While I applaud conservationists and law enforcement officers for bringing eagles back from the brink of extinction, it is time to upgrade the penalty to better reflect the continuing importance of these birds as America’s revered national symbol,” Sen. Lisa Boscola, sponsor of the bill, said.

Boscola believes the eagle was the focus of one of the greatest conservation efforts of America’s history.

Before Congress passed a law to protect bald eagles in 1940 and golden eagles 22 years later, their population reached near extinction due to poaching, hunting, pesticides, and other dangers throughout the 20th century.

The nesting population of bald eagles in Pennsylvania has increased from three pairs in 1980 to 270 pairs in 2013 with stronger protection laws and effort.

Though bald eagles have been removed from the federal endangered list since 2007, Pennsylvania has regarded them as protected since 2014.

“While I am encouraged by the population’s rebound in recent decades, we must continue to safeguard this progress and deter the killing of these emblematic creatures in Pennsylvania,” Boscola said.

Revenue from the fines would be designated towards replacement costs. The Federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act would continue to apply. Boscola first introduced her legislation in August of 2015.

The bill will now face the full Senate for consideration.