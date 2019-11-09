Senate Democrats release report to tackle growing poverty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Senate Democrats have released a report on their Poverty Listening Tour.

​The tour, which included five stops across the state over the spring, allowed lawmakers to talk with those struggling with poverty in finding the problems they face and develop solutions.

​​The report includes 20 recommendations made to Governor Tom Wolf, state officials, and lawmakers.​​

The recommendations include establishing a pilot program to help single women with children escape poverty. Another pilot program would address a lack of transportation by using fleet vehicles like school buses to provide other transportation when they aren’t directly in service.

​​”We had one person share with us that it cost them $300 a month to get to and from work,” said Senator Art Haywood. “The first step in governing is to find out the conditions under which people are living that will be affected by your decisions.”​​

Other recommendations include establishing an Office of Economic Opportunity, enacting a $15 per hour minimum wage, and considering establishing a Pennsylvania Earned Income Tax credit.​