Senate Education Committee approves bill to help source substitute teachers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Senate Education Committee has approved legislation Tuesday, ensuring Pennsylvania schools have additional opportunities to find qualified substitute teachers.

In 2016, a program was developed to allow individuals training to be teachers to serve as substitute teachers provided they had adequate credit hours. However, that program is on track to expire on June 30, 2021.

In response, lawmakers are advocating for Senate Bill 381, which would make this temporary program permanent.

“This program has been extremely successful in helping schools find qualified individuals to educate students and avoid the negative consequences of learning gaps on students,” Martin said. “This program played a key role in meeting the critical demands of schools throughout the pandemic, and it should be a big part of our education strategy even after the public health emergency is over.”

The bill will now move to the full Senate for consideration.