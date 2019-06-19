Senate moves to reform parole of sexually violent predators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation that would affect parole eligibility for sexually violent offenders in Pennsylvania is a step closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 123, known as Karen’s Law, was passed unanimously by the state Senate on Wednesday.

The bill would increase the time between parole hearings of those who have served the minimum sentence for conviction of sexually violent crimes from one year to three years.

Supporters say the bill would spare victims from having to submit testimony year after year.

Karen’s Law is awaiting consideration in the House of Representatives, where a companion bill recently passed the Judiciary Committee.