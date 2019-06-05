Senate OKs education benefit for National Guard families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate has unanimously approved legislation that would allow members of the Pennsylvania National Guard to earn college benefits for their spouse and children.

Senate Bill 589, also known as the Pennsylvania GI Bill for Families, would establish a program to provide five years of higher education benefits to the spouse or children of a member who completes their initial six-year enlistment and re-ups for another six years.

The proposal sponsored by Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) is awaiting consideration in the House of Representatives.

Regan said his measure supports National Guard families who are called on to sacrifice when their spouse or parent is training once a month or deployed.

The program builds upon one established in 1996, the National Guard Educational Assistance Program, which provides free college education, based on the tuition rate at state universities, in exchange for a six-year commitment.