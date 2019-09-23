Senate panel moves bill to require snow, ice removal from cars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Senate committee has advanced legislation that would require drivers to remove ice and snow from their vehicles.

The Appropriations Committee on Monday unanimously approved Senate Bill 114. The proposal now awaits a vote by the full Senate.

The proposal would give drivers 24 hours after a storm to clean their cars and trucks.

Police could stop drivers if ice or snow on a vehicle poses a threat to people or property and issue a fine of up to $75 even if no snow or ice fell from the vehicle.

Pennsylvania currently has no law requiring drivers to clear snow and ice, but people face significant fines of up to $1,000 if falling snow or ice falls strikes another vehicle or pedestrian and causes death or serious injury.

Senate Bill 114 would increase the maximum fine to $1,500.