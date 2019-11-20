Senate passes bill to toughen human trafficking penalties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate has unanimously approved legislation to increase penalties for people convicted of human trafficking.

Senate Bill 60 would increase grading and fines, both on people who traffic victims and those who patronize victims.

People found guilty of recruiting, enticing, soliciting, advertising, or transporting a trafficked victim could be charged with a first-degree felony if the victim has been subjected to sexual servitude.

If the victim of sexual servitude is a minor, the crime would be punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

Those who patronize a victim of sexual servitude would face increased fines from $1,000 to $25,000 for a first offense, $5,000 to $25,000 for a second offense, and $10,000 to $50,000 for a subsequent offense.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

